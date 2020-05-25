UPDATE: Missing San Luis Obispo County couple located ‘safe and sound’ Sunday evening

UPDATE (7:08 p.m.) — The Grover Beach Police Department said the missing couple was located “safe and sound” in San Luis Obispo County.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities are asking for help to locate a Grover Beach couple who were last believed to be in the McFarland area Sunday morning.

The Grover Beach Police Department said they are searching for Clara Ruth Vega, 72, and Manuel Vega, 78. They were were reported missing by family after the couple didn’t return from a day drive on Saturday, May 23.

Relatives said they last contacted the couple Sunday at around 2 a.m. when the two said they were lost near Hanford. Their last cellphone signal was tracked to an area near Highway 99 in McFarland at around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the couple both have medical conditions that could put them in distress.

Clara Ruth Vega, 72

Manuel (Manny) Vega, 78

The couple was traveling in their 2004 Chevy Corvette with CA license plate #6KYV938.

Clara Ruth Vega is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Manuel Vega is descibed as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Corvette similar to one Clara and Manuel Vega were traveling in.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call local authorities or 911.

You can contact Grover Beach police Officer Logoluso at 805-473-4511 or email at elogoluso@gbpd.org.