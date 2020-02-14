Couple marries after meeting at speed dating event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local couple tied the knot months after meeting at a speed dating event last year.

Landon and Heather Scranton attended the speed dating event at 1933 in Northwest Bakersfield.

Landon Scranton spoke with 17 News and says he didn’t even want to go, but the organizer begged him to attend because more women than men signed up to participate.

He met Heather towards the end of the speed dating rounds and says the two instantly hit it off.

Scranton says the two went on a date the next day and have been together ever since.

The couple married five and a half months later in Las Vegas.

“I had 60 lovely ladies come across in front of me and I found the perfect one. I should have done this sooner,” Scranton said.

Scranton says speed dating is a good way to meet and learn about different people. He encourages anyone to try it for themselves.

“Maybe you’ll get lucky – you’ll find your forever home,” Scranton said.