Couple celebrates 50 year anniversary in self quarantine

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- 50 years ago, Roberto and Claudia Morales said “I do”, fast forward to April of 2020 and the couples life is a little different than what they expected.

Stuck inside in self-isolation, the Morales’s family wanted to celebrate the significant milestone the couple reached, so they threw a congratulations parade, and the Morales were more then surprised.

Dozens of family members made signs, decorated their cars and lined up sharing their praise for the couple.

In this tough time it’s important to remember and cherish the loves one in your life.

