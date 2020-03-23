Countywide total of available ventilators and hospital beds: 65 and 1,720

BAKERSIFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sixty-five. That’s the number of ventilators currently available in Kern County to patients with dire breathing issues. Under normal circumstances, 65 suffices.

But as the number of Kern County residents undergoing testing for the coronavirus surges, the availability of the breathing machines, the single most vital piece of equipment for treating the worst cases of COVID-19, is being closely monitored. Seattle and New York, two U.S. cities among the hardest hit with the virus, already face looming ventilator shortages, weeks before the virus’ estimated peak.

In severe cases of coronavirus, the machines can be the difference between life and death. In some places – like Italy – there aren’t enough machines to go around and people are dying by the hundreds.

Jeff Fariss, senior Emergency Medical Services coordinator for Kern County, wouldn’t say how many of the 65 machines in the county were currently in use or to which hospitals they were currently deployed — only that they have been distributed to 10 hospitals around Kern County.

Ventilators help with two important functions: They force air and oxygen into the lungs and take carbon dioxide out, and in so doing fight the effects of pneumonia, a common and deadly byproduct of COVID-19.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Kern County had 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The U.S. has 39,819 reported cases, and 458 people have died.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases estimates that the national strategic stockpile has 12,700 ventilators. Efforts are underway to produce more but logistical challenges abound. President Trump indicated Monday, for example, that major car manufacturers have been authorized to convert their operations to produce more of the machines, but experts say such conversions could take months.

Hospital beds are another concern. Kern County has 11 hospitals with in-patient capabilities, including seven in metro Bakersfield. Memorial Bakersfield has the largest capacity, with 426 in-patient hospital beds. Adventist Health has 254, Kern Medical 222 and Mercy downtown 194, for a countywide total of 1,720.

That total includes Encompass Health, formerly known as HealthSouth, which is a large rehabilitation facility, and Bakersfield Heart Hospital, which specializes in cardiac care. But if the health crisis grows as many fear, they’d be in play.

Urgent care or emergency department treatment areas, free and income-based health clinic exam rooms, such as those at Clinica Sierra Vista and Omni, intensive care units and other specialty treatment rooms are also options, as are tents and other temporary, emergency expansions. Gov. Gavin Newsom has talked about the possibility of rapidly converting hotel beds into hospital beds.

Mercy Southwest’s 106-bed expansion project, announced last year, is two years from completion.