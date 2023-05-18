BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Law enforcement hosted multiple events Thursday to honor members who have fallen in the line of duty.

The Bakersfield Police Department held their memorial in front of the department off of Truxtun Avenue where family and friends joined the officers and staff.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office held a separate memorial services at the KCSO headquarters.

Following a role call of fallen deputies and personnel, sheriff Donny Youngblood spoke briefly.

During the observance, deputies wore black mourning bands over their badges, and the flags at the Sheriff’s Office facilities were flown at half-staff.