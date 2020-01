Kern Public Health has been saving good food from being thrown away at local school, stores and restaurants and have saved hundreds of tons of food.

Public Health spokesperson Michelle Corson says since September 2018, the county’s “Waste Hunger, Not Food” program has saved nearly 678,000 pounds of food.

That’s equal to over half a million meals for hungry families.

Anyone interested in joining the program by becoming a donor or to receive food visit the website at this link.