17 News brought you the story last week of one spot where potholes have caused problems for drivers, but now, those potholes have been repaired.

The potholes were on Cottonwood Road, south to Panama Lane to Hosking Avenue in Southeast Bakersfield. Two drivers told 17 News about dented rims and blown out tires from the potholes in a long stretch of the road.

County Works was notified and on Tuesday they said the potholes were filled.