County working on direct flights to Seattle at Meadows Field Airport

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new flight out of Meadows Field Airport could be coming soon.

The County of Kern says it is working on a plan for non-stop flights from Bakersfield to Seattle, Washington at the airport, located at 3701 Wings Way. The county is working on drafting a proposal and are planning to meet with potential airlines in June.

Last year, the airport introduced two new direct flights to Dallas, Texas. Since then, county officials say there has been a 20 percent increase in passengers at the airport.

“Meadows Field Airport has identified service to Seattle as the most advantageous destination to increase air service since the introduction of flights to Dallas,” county Public Information Officer Megan Person said. ” The Airport believes that daily service to Seattle can be profitably initiated into our community, providing business connections and recreational travel opportunities to the Pacific Northwest and to the over 100 destinations beyond Sea-Tac.”

As plans are are in the early stages, there is no word yet on when flyers can expect to begin taking direct flights to Seattle.