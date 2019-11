BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate slightly rose last month.

The jobless rate in Kern County was at 6.1% in October, up from 6% in September.

By comparison, the unemployment rate in Kern County was 6.5% in October 2018.

The state’s unemployment rate hit a new low last month at an unadjusted 3.7%.

The nation’s unemployment rate is at 3.3%.