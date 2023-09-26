BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is scheduled to host multiple Household Hazardous Waste Collection events throughout the month of October for residents wanting to drop off unwanted hazardous waste.

According to county officials, the free waste collection events will take place on:

Oct. 6 at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill on 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill on 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 19 at the Kern Valley Transfer Station at 6092 Wulstein Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 in California City at 22636 Airport Way, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 at the Boron Recycling and Sanitary Landfill at 11400 Boron Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you have household hazardous waste and are unable to drop it off at one of these events county officials say you can drop it off at a permanent Kern County Special Waste Facility.

The Kern County Special Waste Facilities are located at:

Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard St. which is open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin St. in Building #2 which is open the first Saturday of every other month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 W. Bowman Rd. which is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

County officials say to not transport more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste at once, make sure containers are not leaking and are labeled properly, to not mix materials and keep materials away from passengers.

Residents can drop off household cleaners, personal hygiene products, pesticides, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, fluorescent bulbs, and automotive products and fluids, according to county officials.