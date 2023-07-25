BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is scheduled to host multiple household hazardous waste collection events in August.

Officials say residents can drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of the one-day collection events.

Kern County Public Works is scheduled to host household hazardous waste events in the Tehachapi area on Aug. 4 and 5 at the Tehachapi Recycling and at the Sanitary Landfill on Tehachapi Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The county is scheduled to host a household hazardous waste event in the Wasco and Shafter area on Aug. 12 at the Shafter-Wasco Recycling and at the Sanitary Landfill on Scofield Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public Works is scheduled to host a one-day household hazardous waste event in the Kernville area on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern Valley Transfer Station on Wulstein Avenue.

In addition to the one-day events, Kern County residents can drop off hazardous waste at permanent special waste facilities.

In the Bakersfield area, residents can drop off household hazardous waste at 4951 Standard St. Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to officials.

In the Mojave area, residents can drop off household hazardous waste at 17035 Finnin St., Building #2 the first Saturday of every other month from 9 a.m. to noon. The next event is scheduled for September.

In the Ridgecrest area, residents can drop off household hazardous waste at 3301 West Bowman Rd. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials advise residents to not transport more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds or more than five gallons per container of household hazardous waste per trip.

When transporting hazardous waste, officials advise to not mix materials, keep materials away from passengers and make sure containers are not leaking and are labeled properly.

Officials say the drop-off events are only for residential use.