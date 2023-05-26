BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County officials said two intersections in Bakersfield and Shafter will soon become four-way stops after requests from the public.

Kern County Public Works crews will install stop signs for northbound and southbound traffic on Golden State Highway at Snow Road in Bakersfield on May 31.

On June 7, workers will install stop signs for eastbound and westbound traffic on Fresno Avenue at Wasco Avenue in Shafter.

CHP will be in the area to enforce the new stop signs, Kern County Public Works said in a release.

Public Works said it received requests from the public to look into the possibility of making those intersections four-way stops. After studying the travel at the intersections, Public Works found the roads did meet requirements that would allow the intersections to become four-way stops.

Based on standards set in the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the roads did see enough traffic to add stop signs to those intersections.