County to accept Christmas trees for recycling starting Thursday

The County of Kern is once again accepting Christmas trees for recycling.

Residents can drop off their trees to any one of 23 locations across the county between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10. Residents in Bakersfield can also put their trees in the green waste container as long as the tree is cut into small pieces and the container lid can be properly closed.

Cal State Bakersfield will not serve as a drop-off location this year due to construction on campus.

The Bakersfield drop-off locations this year are:

Bena Landfill, 2951 Neumarkel Rd.

Shafter/Wasco Landfill, 17621 Scofield Rd.

Roberts Lane Transfer Station, 1900 Roberts Ln.

Bakersfield Green Waste Facility, 2601 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.

Bakersfield College, corner of Haley and University avenues

Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. parking lot

Hours for drop off varies by location. The county urges residents to remove all ornaments and lights from their trees, including tree stands.

For more information, visit kernpublicworks.com