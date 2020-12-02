Kern County Taxpayers Association holding annual meeting next week with focus on real estate market outlook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Taxpayers Association is holding its annual meeting next week.

The virtual meeting will be held on Dec. 9 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research for the National Association of Realtors, will be the guest speaker and will discuss the outlook of the real estate market.

Dr. Yun is expected to touch on recent developments in the housing market and the direction of future home prices, with a focus on Kern County.

In addition, two local speakers will also discuss topics affecting the county. Barry Hibbard will discuss the Measure N tax measure while Jess Fredrick will provide his presentation “Kern County at Crossroads.”

To register for the event or for more information, visit kerntaxpayers.org.