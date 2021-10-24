County Supervisors to hear presentations on proposed redistricting maps

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents and community members are all invited to provide input on the redistricting process at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, supervisors will consider proposals for redrawing district boundaries, including a presentation on four draft maps.

The process of redistricting is in accordance with 2020 U.S. Census data. Redrawing district lines are meant to reflect Kern’s current population ensuring voting districts reflect the population’s demographics.

The meeting takes place Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at the County Administrative Building at 1115 Truxtun Ave.