County supervisors to consider approving $9.7M contract for road, walkway improvements in Rexland Acres

The Rexland Acres community in southeast Bakersfield could undergo a major transformation.

Kern County Public Works is planning to spend $9.7 million for the construction of new curbs and gutters, sidewalks and bike lanes, road improvements, traffic signs and more. Construction is expected to begin next Spring and be completed in Spring 2021.

This is the largest funded project the county has had for pedestrian-related improvements, according to the county.

“We’re really excited for the residents,” said Public Works Manager Yolanda Alcantar. “The community will finally have complete streets and safer public walkways.”

The county Board of Supervisors will consider approving a contract with Bowman Asphalt Inc. for the project during its meeting on Tuesday.

The majority of the improvements will be funded through a grant from Caltrans’ Active Transportation Program. The rest — about $3.4 million — would be locally funded.

The project will consist of four miles of sidewalks, 5.3 miles of bike lanes, 66 Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps, 75 new traffic signs, 11 flashing stop signs, 19 crosswalks, six new street lights and three new four-way stops, according to the county.

This is the area of Rexland Acres that Kern County Public Works will focus on for its project.

Rexland Acres is a small unincorporated county pocket on the southeastern edge of Bakersfield with more than 4,000 residents.

The community has historically had high pedestrian vehicle collision rates and struggles with gang violence and vandalism. It also doesn’t help that the community currently has no crosswalks, poor lighting and no disability access to most facilities, according to the county.

To help increase safety in the area and address some of the community’s challenges, the county began working toward gathering enough funding to make much-needed improvements to the area, Alcantar said.

To learn more about the project, visit www.walkkern.com.