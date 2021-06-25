County supervisors to consider $3 billion proposed budget for upcoming fiscal year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County supervisors next week will get a first look at the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Projected at $3 billion, the budget includes roughly $248 Million for the Kern County Sheriff’s Dept. and more than $150 million for the Kern County Fire Dept. Under the proposal, all county fire stations will remain open in the coming fiscal year, and the sheriff’s department will see additional hires. The exact number of new hires has is unclear.

In last year’s budget, the county cut its allocation to local libraries by 7.5%, but the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year calls for those funds to be restored with the goal to fully re-open all 22 libraries in Kern County.

“I am excited to hear they are going to fully restore the libraries,” said Dave Constance as he entered the Beale Memorial Library in downtown Bakersfield. “It’s great for my kids who borrow a books all the time, and for myself who just look forward to reading a good book now and then,” Constance continued.

Richard Contreras, an incoming 6th grade student at Discovery Elementary School said he hopes to utilize Kern County libraries in the future.

“I think libraries are important because a lot of schools don’t have books,” he said. “If you really want to find a book or certain series, then you can go to the library and they may have a book or series there.”

Supervisors will review the proposed budget on Tuesday, but will not officially vote on it until the end of summer.

Meanwhile county supervisors will hold the Truth Act Forum this Monday at 6 p.m. In essence, it provides the public with information regarding Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) activities within the county.