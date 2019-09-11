County supervisors review efforts to lower suicide rates in Kern

The Kern County Board of Supervisors recognized the month of September as both National Suicide Awareness Month and National Recovery Month as the county seeks ways reduce the suicide rate.

Director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Bill Walker went over recent efforts to lower Kern County’s suicide rate.

More than 6,000 people were trained in suicide awareness last year and 200,000 people were reached through media about prevention.

Teams reach out to families who have lost loved ones to suicide, inviting them to support groups.

They say more needs to be done to lower Kern’s suicide rate, however. The county’s suicide rate was higher than both state and national averages.

There are signs you can spot if someone you know may have thoughts of suicide.

There are also resources available to you if you have thoughts of suicide. You can call a number below and talk to someone.