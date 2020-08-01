County supervisors invites public to submit comment on recommended 2020-2021 budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you want to weigh in on how the county is spending your tax dollars, you better act fast.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors will meet on Aug. 3 to hear public comment on the recommended budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, but because the meeting is online, you have to submit your comments before Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting.

The county says they prefer you email your thoughts. You can send them to publiccomment@kerncounty.com or you can leave a voice message at 661-868-3640.