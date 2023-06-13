BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s one of the largest single capital expenditures in Kern County history — $177 million for a new Regional Public Safety Communications system for the County of Kern and City of Bakersfield.

County supervisors took up the budget item Tuesday in the latest and perhaps final step for a process that started seven years ago.

The proposal contained a massive 6,000-page document. The plan calls for replacing the county’s 23-year-old analog radio and dispatch system with a state-of-the-art digital system for integrated communications between the county and the city of Bakersfield, and various law enforcement, fire suppression and emergency response agencies.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recommended the board approve the bid by Motorola Solutions for installation, support and other costs associated with the network. Motorola’s bid was $177 million.

Florida-based L3 Harris Technologies, reportedly submitted the low bid of $172 million.

Aaron Williams of L3 Harris Technologies addressed the board with his concerns about the process.

“We struggled to get information and public information requests up until the last minute,” Williams said. “We noticed conversations were happening outside our point of single contact.”

County Supervisor and Board chair Jeff Flores initially proposed hitting the pause button for two weeks, noting the board had not been fully briefed by staff on all the technical and financial aspects of the project. But when advised that any delay at this point would force the county to draw up a new contract, with a higher price tag, Flores withdrew his proposal.

The board voted unanimously to award the communications system contract to Motorola.