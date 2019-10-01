County Supervisor Mick Gleason says he will not run for a third term

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mick Gleason, the supervisor who has represented Kern County’s 1st District since 2012, said Monday he will not seek a third term.

The retired U.S. Navy captain and former Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Commanding Officer will leave office when his term ends at the end of 2020.

Gleason said “it was a joy and a pleasure to serve,” but it’s time for him to move on. He said he will not run for any other office.

So far, no one has pulled papers to run for Gleason’s 1st District seat.