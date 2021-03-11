County sued over oil ordinance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Opponents of Kern County’s new oil and gas permitting ordinance made good on their threats today, filing suit against the county just three days after supervisors unanimously approved the measure. Several groups are taking the county back to court after supervisors adopted the ordinance on Monday to streamline the oil and gas permitting process. Supporters of the ordinance say it will protect thousands of jobs, while opponents say the new regulation could jeopardize the environment and public health. The ordinance allows companies to drill as many as 40,000 new oil wells in Kern by 2036. The plaintiffs say this will violate state environmental laws, further damaging Kern’s notoriously polluted air.

“And because they did that, county residents are going to be subjected, in the years to come, to some really bad environmental impacts,” said Ann Alexander, Senior Attorney for the National Resources Defense Council. “Really bad outcomes for pregnant women, we’re talking cardiovascular disease.”

Opponents say this could harm disadvantaged communities more than others.

“If you look at who is living near these wells, it’s predominantly people of color, it’s commonly people who are linguistically isolated,” said Alexander.

Supporters of the ordinance say it will give the industry regulatory clarity, and according to Kern Citizens for Energy, will protect an estimated 25,000 jobs linked to oil and gas drilling in Kern.

“California is second highest consumer of energy in the entire nation, so we think that ought to be produced here,” said Rachel Glauser, Representative for Kern Citizens for Energy.

Supporters say the fossil fuel industry has long been a lynchpin of Kern’s economy.

“The men and women that work in this industry live here, raise their families here. They have huge incentive to ensure that production continues safely and responsibly,” said Glauser.

County officials declined our request for an interview today, but say they’re confident in this ordinance.