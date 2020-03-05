County still must process more than 67,000 ballots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – More than 67,000 ballots have yet to be counted, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County registrar of voters.
In an email to 17 News, Bedard said the estimated number of unprocessed ballots stands at 67,456.
“I want to stress that this is an extremely preliminary estimate,” Bedard wrote, noting the county elections office has to sort through all the conditional and provisional ballots which came from polling sites.
She stated the latest figures do not include vote-by-mail ballots which were postmarked by election day, but have not yet been delivered to the county elections office.