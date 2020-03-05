County still must process more than 67,000 ballots

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – More than 67,000 ballots have yet to be counted, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County registrar of voters.

In an email to 17 News, Bedard said the estimated number of unprocessed ballots stands at 67,456.

“I want to stress that this is an extremely preliminary estimate,” Bedard wrote, noting the county elections office has to sort through all the conditional and provisional ballots which came from polling sites.

She stated the latest figures do not include vote-by-mail ballots which were postmarked by election day, but have not yet been delivered to the county elections office.