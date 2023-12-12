BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works and state organizations are coming together to host a clean tire drop-off event this Saturday in Bakersfield.

Caltrans officials say the event is set for Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until capacity is reached at the Bena Landfill Site on 2951 Neumarkel Rd.

To use this free service tires must have their rims removed and only nine tires can be transported at once.

This event is only for residential tires earthmover and oversized tires will not be allowed, according to Caltrans officials.

Loads must be covered by a tarp to prevent litter.