County shuts down The Filling Station in Downtown over reported ‘abundance of live roaches’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Downtown coffee stand has been shut down by county health officials because of an active vermin infestation.

Kern County Public Health inspectors shut down The Filling Station located at 1830 24th St. accoring to the county’s Safe Diner website.

Photo: Kern County Public Health

Photo: Kern County Public Health

In a report dated Oct. 21, the county says The Filling Station continued to serve with an an active vermin infestation, noting “an abundance” of live roaches along an espresso drain line under a drink station.

Inspectors also noted they saw debris on counters and floors of the facility and management must perform a deep cleaning inside.

The shop will remain closed until Kern County Public Health approves its reopening.