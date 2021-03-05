County shares plan for Heritage Park updates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern shared plans for a revamped Heritage Park on Twitter Thursday afternoon. The colorful site plan boasts a variety of new amenities, including a proposed outdoor amphitheater, skate park, splash pad and mural wall, along with updates to existing restrooms, drinking fountains and the soccer field.

The tweet mentioned the funding for this revamp would come from the Statewide Park Program.

Check out our vision for Heritage Park in East Bakersfield! We’re hoping to revamp this space into a luxe retreat with funds from the Statewide Park Program. See all of the amazing design elements on our attached key. @CAStateParks @Senator_Hurtado @rudysalasjr pic.twitter.com/L8EzfdyFQn — County of Kern (@CountyofKern) March 5, 2021

Heritage Park is located at 8636 Bernard Street in East Bakersfield.