BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county has settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $395,000 in the death of a man whose family alleged sheriff’s deputies used excessive and improper use of force while restraining him.

The county agreed to pay that amount to settle the case brought by the family of Nicholas Lovett, said the family’s attorney Michael Carrillo.

On December 13, 2017, Deputies Nicholas Evans and Todd Newell responded to 911 calls from neighbors about a man who was yelling in the street, apparently hallucinating, threatening people and attempting to break into a home in Boron, according to previous reporting by 17 News. The deputies confronted the 29-year-old Lovett, who initially complied with commands to get on the ground.

But Lovett then began resisting, according to sheriff’s reports, and deputies used force to handcuff and restrain him.

According to the sheriff’s report, Lovett yelled, “Don’t kill me! Don’t kill me!” while Evans responds told him they were trying to help him. Newell told investigators he placed his body weight on Lovett for “two to five” seconds, never laid a hand on him and “briefly” used his knee to secure Lovett to handcuff him.

“Deputies used extremely minimal amount of force just to try to overcome the resistance,” said Kern County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Hubbard in an interview shortly after the incident.

But Carrillo said in a court filing the deputies used unreasonable force against Lovett when “they placed him in a prone restraint and used their body weight on him leading to asphyxiation.” He said in the filing a baton or flashlight was pressed against Lovett’s neck and pulled back while the deputies placed their “entire weight” on him.

An autopsy determined Lovett died from methamphetamine intoxication and his death was ruled an accident, according to coroner’s officials. The autopsy showed the meth in his body tested high enough to cause hallucinations, aggressive behavior, circulatory collapse and convulsions, reports said.

An investigation by the District Attorney’s office ruled deputies were justified in their use of force and no charges were filed.