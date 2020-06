BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Search and rescue crews are working to get a man out of the Kern River in the Cow Flat area.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the area off Highway 178 just after 4 p.m. for a report of man in the river who got pinned between two rocks.

Rescue crews are at the scene. A 17 News crew is headed to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.