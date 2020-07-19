UPDATE: County search and rescue crews call off search for man reported missing in Kern River near Cow Flat

UPDATE (9 p.m.): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue teams have called off a search Saturday night for a man reported missing in the Kern River near Cow Flat. They will resume their search in the morning.

Officials said a 50-year-old man went into the water in the Cow Flat area and had not been seen since. He was reported to not be wearing a life vest.

The sheriff’s office urges visitors to wear a life vest if they enter the water. It is recommended to only enter the water with a professional guide.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue teams have been called to a report of a man who went missing in the Kern River near Cow Flat.

Officials said a 50-year-old man went into the water without a life vest and was swept away by the river at around 7 p.m.

Search and rescue teams are in an area off Highway 178 near mile marker 23.5, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier Saturday, a 14-year-old girl was swept by Kern River waters near Hart Park. She was located, but was rushed to hospital after being given CPR by responders at the scene. Her condition is unknown.

We will update this story as we learn more information.