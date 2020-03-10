County says there are no plans to postpone Lightning in a Bottle festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are currently no plans on the county’s part to cancel or postpone the Lightning in a Bottle music and arts festival scheduled to begin May 20 at Buena Vista Lake.

“Our Public Health department is monitoring the situation closely and will advise us if something changes,” said Chief Communications Officer Megan Person.

In the meantime, she said, people are encouraged to wash their hands, avoid touching their face and stay home if they’re sick.

Several tours and concerts, among them the South by Southwest festival in Austin and the first leg of veteran rockers’ Pearl Jam’s tour, have been canceled or postponed over fears of the new coronavirus spreading.