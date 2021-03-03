County reveals renovation plans for parks in Mojave, Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County revealed designs for two proposed park projects in Lamont and Mojave.

The county posted the designs Wednesday on Twitter showing plans for Mojave East Park and Lamont Park. Officials say the Mojave park will be built around an existing senior and veterans center, a fire station and a library. Plans include a dog park, shaded areas for families and visitors, and a play area with a flying saucer theme.

In Lamont, the park at Segrue Road and Myrtle Avenue plans include a soccer field with LED lighting and bleachers, a skate park, shaded picnic areas, and flying disc golf stations throughout the park.

County officials said they are applying to the Statewide Park Program for funding the projects. Officials also say they will be showing off more plans for four other parks they hope to renovate.