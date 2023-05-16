BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the heat continues to melt the record snowpack in the Sierra Nevadas, Kern County residents are beginning to prepare for potential flooding.

Kern County officials urge Kern County residents to subscribe to ReadyKern, which provides alerts in real-time. Community members can find the risk potential flooding poses to homes and businesses by clicking here and typing in an address.

The county is providing free sandbags to help divert water from your property. You can find where to pick sandbags up and how to set them up by clicking here.

If you’ve been impacted by severe weather, you have until June 5 to apply for FEMA assistance. To review your application status or register for FEMA go to the Disaster Assistance website, download the FEMA app, or call 1-800- 621-3362.

The disaster recovery centers in McFarland and Lake Isabella are no longer open.