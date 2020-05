According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern has had 20 flu deaths so far this season, according to county officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said two of the deaths were people under the age of 18. The 2019-20 season ends June 30. Currently, KCPH said there is minimal flu activity in the state, as most cases occur from October through April.

The department reported nine flu deaths for the 2018-19 season.