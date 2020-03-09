County reports 2 more negative coronavirus test results as local testing begins

Results for two more people tested for the coronavirus have come back negative, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said tests for the first three local residents tested for COVID-19 have come back negative. An additional six people are currently in the process of being tested after the state expanded the criteria required for testing.

In addition, Corson said three people are currently being monitored for the virus.

Corson said that as of today, the county is now able to test locally through Quest Diagnostics.

“This will expand the ability to test more of our residents,” she said. “What this is going to mean now is that we’re not going to report on how many local tests are being conducted, as testing is going to become more frequent. We will report on whether any of the tests come back positive.”

Across the state, there are 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. Nationwide, there are 472 cases and 19 deaths.

With the latest results, there are still no confirmed cases in Kern County.

