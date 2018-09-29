County receives nearly $4 million to help combat homelessness
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Homeless Collaborative is set to receive nearly $4 million to help combat homelessness.
It comes from California's "Homeless Emergency Aid" and "Emergency Solutions and Housing" programs.
The $3.8 million will be used toward Kern County's 10-year plan to end homelessness.
The Homeless Collaborative is now looking for organizations to submit proposals.
For more information, visit their website at endkernhomeless.org.
More Stories
-
Kern Corruption: A look at the 2014 marijuana grow from which former…
-
Two candidates seeking the State's 34th Assembly District are the…
-
A bond measure on the CA ballot this Nov. could have major…