County receives nearly $4 million to help combat homelessness

Posted: Sep 29, 2018 02:25 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2018 02:25 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Homeless Collaborative is set to receive nearly $4 million to help combat homelessness.

It comes from California's "Homeless Emergency Aid" and "Emergency Solutions and Housing" programs.

The $3.8 million will be used toward Kern County's 10-year plan to end homelessness.

The Homeless Collaborative is now looking for organizations to submit proposals.

For more information, visit their website at endkernhomeless.org.

