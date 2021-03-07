County planning revamp of Virginia Avenue Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern has shared design plans for a revamp of Virginia Avenue Park.

The county said it is applying to the Statewide Park Program this month in hopes of receiving funding for the park improvements, which include a state-of-the-art soccer field with LED lighting, exercise equipment, enclosed basketball court with LED lighting, accessible walking path and a perimeter community art wall enveloping the park.

“We love this design for so many reasons. Most of all, because it truly tells the story of this community through vibrant artwork,” the county said on social media.