County planning to bring in ministry to manage local donations during disasters

Kern County could get some extra assistance in managing donations following a local or statewide disaster.

The county is looking to partner with Adventist Community Services to manage donated goods for the county that often pour in from the community after a disaster. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving an agreement with the organization at its Tuesday morning meeting.

“The county…is ultimately responsible for disaster preparedness and relief within our jurisdiction. However, the county does not have the expertise necessary to manage the potential influx of non-monetary donations in the event of a large-scale disaster,” said county Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman.

Kaufman said that during the Erskine Fire in Lake Isabella in 2016, a flood of donations came in and said the county had difficulty managing all of the donations.

Kaufman said the county currently has an agreement with United Way of Kern County to handle monetary donations during a disaster as well as with Goodwill to assist in the transport of donated goods. However, he said the county needs an agency that can manage the donations themselves.

“Adventist Community Services has the expertise. They specialize in donations management…and have assisted many jurisdictions in donation management services in 38 states over the last decade,” Kaufman said.

ACS is the official community outreach ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist church in North America.

County Communications Director Megan Person said the proposed agreement is not being introduced due to the coronavirus, which has sparked a statewide emergency, but is rather a reaction to recent disasters such as the Ridgecrest earthquakes.

“What happens when a disaster hits is that everyone starts collecting ‘goods’ that they think disaster victims need,” she said. “Most of it is junk — used and unwanted items — and it becomes a problem for the county because we’re required to store all of it. It’s a major drain on taxpayer resources.”

According to the agreement, ACS would be responsible for receiving, inventorying, sorting, packing and shipping donated goods, including unwanted goods, and assisting the county in finding a warehouse facility for operations. The county would be responsible for providing equipment and supplies for processing the donations.

ACS would also be required to make goods available to local organizations for distribution as well as agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and authorized state and local officials.

Community volunteers are expected to assist in the operations, the agreement shows.