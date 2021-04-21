County park rangers stepping up enforcement at Panorama Park starting Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County park rangers will be stepping up enforcement at Panorama Park this week as part of Operation Safe Park.

The county said the operation will begin on Thursday and last through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night. The goal of the operation is to deter illegal activity in the park, located at 901 Panorama Dr., and help keep it safe for residents to enjoy.

The county said Panorama Park ranks among its most popular parks. It spans 38 acres and is 1.5 miles long.