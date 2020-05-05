Breaking News
Kern Public Health releases COVID-19 case details including zip codes, sex and race/ethinicity.
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

County officials to approve plan to spend millions of dollars in federal aid

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County officials want to approve a plan to spend millions of dollars in federal aid they’ve received through a COVID-19 relief bill.

Kern County received more than $157 million from the CARES Act passed by Congress and plans to use $108 million to reimburse the money spent by the county and cities, according to a memo from Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop.

Another $35 million is planned to support small businesses, and $4 million on safety net services. That leaves $10 million for problems that come up in the future.

The Board of Supervisors is recommended to approve the plan at Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News