County officials to approve plan to spend millions of dollars in federal aid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County officials want to approve a plan to spend millions of dollars in federal aid they’ve received through a COVID-19 relief bill.

Kern County received more than $157 million from the CARES Act passed by Congress and plans to use $108 million to reimburse the money spent by the county and cities, according to a memo from Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop.

Another $35 million is planned to support small businesses, and $4 million on safety net services. That leaves $10 million for problems that come up in the future.

The Board of Supervisors is recommended to approve the plan at Tuesday’s meeting.