County offers residents dropoff locations for household hazardous waste

There are some things you can’t just toss into a dumpster, so the county is holding dropoffs in three cities this month to get rid of hazardous junk.

Some of the everyday products you use are harmful to either human health of the environment. That includes cleaners, some personal hygiene products, pesticides and herbicides and other chemicals you may use around the yard or home.

A dropoff for Tehachapi residents takes place Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Tehachapi Sanitary Landfill from 9 a.m. to noon and is only for residential waste.

The county plans to hold dropoffs in Shafter and Kernville later this month.

You can see the full schedule below for August:

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 – Tehachapi Sanitary Landfill, 12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 – Shafter-Wasco Landfill, 17621 Scofield Road, Shafter.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 – Kern Valley Transfer Station, 6092 Wulstein Avenue, Kernville.

In Ridgecrest, the Ridgecrest Kern County Special Waste Facility will be open Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The facility is located at 3301 W. Bowman Road at the landfill.

In Bakersfield, the Metro County Special Waste Facility is open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility is located at 4951 Standard St.