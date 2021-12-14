County of Kern, SEIU reach agreement on new contract, includes pay raise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After two years of failed negotiations, the County of Kern and the Service Employees International Union have reached an agreement on a new contract deal that includes a pay raise and additional paid days off.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a new contract with the SEIU, which represents more than 5,000 county employees in nearly every department — mostly in administrative positions. Workers took to the picket line earlier this year and were gearing up for a possible strike.

The new contract is for three years and includes a raise and three additional paid days off over the holidays. SEIU said workers haven’t had a raise in more than 10 years.

“The biggest part of this compensation structure is to start all of our classifications five percent higher on the pay range, which is going to help us recruit and retain staff,” Devin Brown, Chief Human Resources Officer for the County of Kern, said. “Our e-step employees, which are our topped out employees in the vast majority of our workforce, are going to get at least a five and a half percent raise between now and July of next year.”

The SEIU does not include firefighters or police officers, which have their own unions.

You can watch the full Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting below.