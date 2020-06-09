County now mailing delinquency notices to property owners who have not paid their property taxes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman announced today that the department is now mailing delinquency notices to property owners who have not paid their property taxes.

Kaufman said he advises property owners to pay their delinquent taxes on or before June 30 in order to avoid incurring additional penalties. If property taxes are not paid by that date, the parcel will be placed in a “tax-defaulted” status and will be subject to public auction after five 5 years of delinquency.

If the delinquent date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the hour of delinquency is 5 p.m. on the next business day.

Various methods of payment are available:

Via mail to: KCTTC 1115 Truxtun Avenue – 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301-4640

In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue – 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website at kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.

Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments made over the Internet. A credit and debit card service fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid. Electronic Checks can also be used for online payments with zero fees.

If property owners feel they have received a delinquent notice in error, they are asked to contact the Treasurer-Tax Collector at (661) 868-3490 or by emailing TTC@KernCounty.com.