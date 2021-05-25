County mails notices regarding delinquent property tax payments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county has mailed notices to residents who haven’t paid their property taxes to remind them they must be paid by June 30 or face penalties.

If not paid by that date, the property will be placed in a tax-defaulted status and can be auctioned after five years of delinquency, according to a news release from Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman.

Payments can be made through the following methods:

By mail to KCTTC, 1115 Truxtun Ave. — 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301-4640.

In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 1115 Truxtun Ave. — 2nd Floor.

Online through the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website.

Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover cards can be used for online payments, the release said. A credit and debit card service fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid. Electronic checks can be used with zero fees.