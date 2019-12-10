County looking to hire an executive director of Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative

Kern County is looking for someone to lead its revamped homeless collaborative.

The Kern County Homeless Collaborative has been around for years, and this year, the county announced a restructuring. It added an executive board and a position for an executive director.

County spokesperson Megan Person says the collaboration needs a strong leader to keep its work effective and consistent.

“Kern county is really excited about getting someone in here who has the ability to connect all the pieces and make sure we’re all working together and we’re looking to our left and right making sure everyone is included,” she said.

The county is looking for someone with a degree in public policy or policy administration and someone with knowledge of the collaborative and local laws and policies.

You can view the full listing and how to apply for the job at this link.