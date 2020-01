BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County officials are holding a press conference at Standard Park on Friday as part of an effort to create safer and healthier parks.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department, along with Supervisor Mike Maggard and the North of the River Recreation and Park District, will hold the event at 2 p.m. at 301 E. Minner Ave.

Community members are invited to attend and learn how they can get involved in the effort.

For more information, call KCPH at 661-321-3000.