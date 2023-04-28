BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County leaders unveiled a tribute to Oildale Friday morning with the newly-installed Wall of Fame in Oildale.

County leaders say the Wall of Fame Project started with former supervisor Mike Maggard’s vision of giving Oildale an inspiration piece that they can appreciate within their own neighborhood.

The three initial honorees are Oildale natives and country music icons Buck Owens and Merle Haggard, alongside Nascar driver Kevin Harvick.

Third District Supervisor Jeff Flores says Oildale has long played an important part in the rich history of Bakersfield and Kern County.

“Oildale has its challenges. We’re not giving up on Oildale. We’re fighting for Oildale, and I think that one of the lessons today is to triumph despite one’s background, and also to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Oildale,” Flores said.

You can find the Oildale Wall Of Fame on North Chester Avenue, north of Norris Road.