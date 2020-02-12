County health temporarily closes Tina’s Diner in Maricopa over multiple violations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Services Department has temporarily closed Tina’s Diner in Maricopa over multiple violations. The department inspected Tina’s Diner located at 346 California Street in Maricopa on Tuesday.

It was reported that the diner had multiple openings on it’s floors, walls and ceilings. A violation the diner has committed multiple times, the department said.



During the inspection on Tuesday, it was discovered that cleaning chemicals were being stored alongside clean utensils and food in multiple locations which were corrected on site, the department said.

There were excessive live plants and shrubs growing inside and outside of the diner. Raw meats and food that was ready to eat were found to be stored on top of one another inside the diners freezer.

Inspectors also discovered a drain overflow through the floor drain in the food prep area near its ice machine.

In addition, a n accumulation of newspaper articles and furniture were found throughout the diner, which the department said the diner had violated multiple times.

The department issued the diner to close immediately until the violations are corrected and approved.