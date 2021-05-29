County health officials urge heat safety as temperatures set to rise for Memorial Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With temperatures rising across the county with the unofficial beginning of summer on Memorial Day, county health officials are reminding residents to protect themselves from excessive heat.

Triple digit temperatures are expected in the valley and deserts beginning Monday, lasting through Wednesday.

Young children, the elderly, people with chronic diseases or disabilities, and pregnant women are the most vulnerable to heat-related illness, officials said. People can experience cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.

Check for warning signs of heat-related illness like heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea, vomiting, paleness, tiredness or dizziness.

Residents are urged to protect themselves from affects of excessive heat by:

Drinking plenty of water even if you are not thirsty. Avoid alcohol.

Avoid outdoor physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face and neck and loose-fitting clothing.

Regularly check on any elderly relatives or friends who live alone. Many may be on medications which increase likelihood of dehydration.

Use cool compresses, misting, showers and baths. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience a rapid, strong pulse, you feel delirious or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.

Never leave infants, children, elderly or pets in a parked car. It can take as little as 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to rise to levels that can kill.

The National Weather Service says there is a 37% chance of temperatures reaching at least 102 degrees Monday through Thursday.