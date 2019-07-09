County health officials say person diagnosed with measles stayed at Bakersfield hotel last week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health officials said a person diagnosed with measles stayed at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court from July 4 through July 5.

The county says anyone who stayed at that hotel may have been exposed to measles.

The county said there have been no confirmed cases of measles to Kern County residents this year and say there is no known ongoing risk to the public.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that when an infected person coughs or sneezes it will stay in the air for up to one hour afterward, the county said.

The county says most people born after 1970 have already been vaccinated against the measles which prevents 99% of cases.

For more information, call 661-321-3000.