County health officials remind residents to take precautions against mosquitoes, West Nile virus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County health officials are asking residents to safeguard their homes against possible breeding sites for mosquitoes and to protect themselves from the risk of acquiring the West Nile virus.

The best way to avoid the West Nile Virus, the county says, is to avoid mosquito bites, and reducing spots where they can breed.

Officials say residents should:

Remove standing or stagnate water from containers. Flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls, and other containers — even gardening tools and toys — can collect water.

Clean and scrub containers that collect water to remove eggs.

Maintain swimming pools in working condition.

If you have a garden pond, stock them with fish that eat mosquito larvae. You vector control district can provide free fish.

Report areas of mosquito infestation to your local vector control district.

Residents are also asked to avoid mosquitoes and and mosquito-infested areas. Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors and apply mosquito repellant to skin.

You should also check window and door screens are in good condition to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

As of July 3, only one case of West Nile virus has been reported in California in Stanislaus County. There are no reported cases in Kern County.

The county says West Nile can not be transmitted from person to person. Only an infected mosquito can transmit the disease.

You can check the latest on West Nile from Kern County Public Health at this website.